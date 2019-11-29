NZD/USD hits fresh multi-week tops, around 0.6440 region

- NZD/USD pair manages to regain some positive traction on Friday.
- Subdued USD demand, improving risk sentiment remains supportive.
- Some strong follow-through buying needed to confirm bullish bias.
The NZD/USD pair built on its intraday positive move through the early European session on Friday and climbed to four-week tops, around the 0.6435-40 region in the last hour.
Following the previous session's two-way price moves amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and was being supported by a subdued US dollar demand.
As investors digested the latest escalation in tensions between the world's two largest economies, a mildly weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields undermined the USD and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher.
This coupled with a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a modest recovery in equity markets, provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies – like the kiwi – and remained supportive of the pair's positive move.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid renewed uncertainty over the US-China "phase one" deal and absent relevant market-moving US economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6433
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6394
|Daily SMA50
|0.6353
|Daily SMA100
|0.6419
|Daily SMA200
|0.6551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6431
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6402
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6438
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6362
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6403
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6446
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6461
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
