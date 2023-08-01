NZD/USD hits fresh daily low around mid-0.6100s on stronger USD, ahead of US data

- NZD/USD meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bets for one more rate hike by the Fed lift the USD to a multi-week high and weighs on the pair.
- China’s economic woes dent the market sentiment and further undermine the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- Traders now look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of NZ jobs data on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and reverses a major part of the previous day's positive move. The intraday downfall remains uninterrupted through the early part of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, around mid-0.6100s in the last hour.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) push the US Dollar (USD) to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the NZD/USD pair. it is worth recalling that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the economy still needs to slow and the labour market to weaken for inflation to credibly return to the 2% target. Furthermore, the upbeat US GDP report pointed to an extremely resilient economy and kept the door for one more 25 bps rate hike in September or November wide open.
Apart from this, China's economic woes contribute to driving flows away from antipodean currencies, including the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Investors remain concerned that the post-COVID recovery in the world's second-largest economy is losing steam and the fears were further fueled by the incoming weaker Chinese data. In fact, a private survey comes in line with the official PMI and showed that business activity in China's manufacturing sector swung back into contraction territory, with Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI falling to 49.2 in July.
This, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a generally softer tone around the US equity futures and exerts additional pressure on the risk-sensitive Kiwi. With the latest leg down, the NZD/USD pair has now moved well within the striking distance of a one-month trough, around the 0.6120 region touched last Thursday. The said area should now act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move for the NZD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data. This, along with the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the quarterly employment details from New Zealand, scheduled during the Asian session on Wednesday. Even a slight disappointment will be enough to weigh heavily on the domestic currency and set the stage for deeper losses.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6156
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0053
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|0.6209
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6232
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6198
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6149
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.612
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6197
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.624
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
