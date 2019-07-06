  • Dollar weakness triggers more gains in NZD/USD, approaching 0.6700.
  • Kiwi among top performers on Friday and also over the week. 

The NZD/USD pair rose further during the New York session on the back of broad-based US Dollar weakness. It climbed to 0.6680, reaching the highest level since April 30. From the top pulled back modestly and as of writing trades at 0.6660/65, up 135 pips for the week. 

The kiwi rose modestly after the release of NZ data that came in above expectations. Total construction jumped 6.2% q/q. “Stronger than expected result signals upside risk to our forecast for Q1 GDP growth. We’re currently forecasting a 0.5% gain in GDP and will be reviewing that forecast over the next few days as the March quarter activity indicators are released,” said Satish Ranchhod, Senior Economist at Westpac. 

After moving sideways around 0.6620 for hours broke to the upside following the NFP. The May employment report came in significantly below expectations as it shows the US added just 75K (against 185K) and the prior two months were revised lower by 75K. The data contributed to increasing expectations about a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, boosting US bonds and equity prices in Wall Street. 

The pair initially rose to the 0.6650 area and after a brief pullback, resume the upside, breaking previous highs. The rally was capped so far by the 20-week moving average at  0.6680/85 but the kiwi held to most gains, having the best weekly performance since February. 

Levels 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6664
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 0.6623
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6554
Daily SMA50 0.6638
Daily SMA100 0.6733
Daily SMA200 0.671
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6645
Previous Daily Low 0.6616
Previous Weekly High 0.656
Previous Weekly Low 0.6495
Previous Monthly High 0.6684
Previous Monthly Low 0.6481
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6634
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6627
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6611
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6599
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6582
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.664
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6669

 

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

