NZD/USD hits 19-month high, extending past week's gain

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD rises 0.63% to hit a 19-month high of 0.6812. 
  • Investors foresee easing of global tensions, less regulatory changes under Biden presidency. 

The NZD/USD pair extends last week's gains as the Kiwi dollar continues to draw bids on New Zealand's relative success in controlling coronavirus and risk-on action in the global equity markets. 

At 19-month highs

The pair is currently trading at 0.6812, the highest level since early April 2019, representing a 0.63% gain on the day, having carved out a 2.4% rally last week. 

The NZD is not a traditional safe haven like the US dollar, Japanese yen, and Swiss Franc. However, investors look to be treating it as a haven currency amid the resurgence of coronavirus across Europe and the US. Besides, investors expect the Sino-U.S. relationship to ease under Democrat Joe Biden's presidency.

According to Associated Press, Biden has won the US presidential elections held on Nov. 3. However, the election has resulted in a split Congress, as opposed to the Democratic blue wave projected by investors while heading into the vote. Investors believe the split Congress would make it harder for Biden to pass sweeping regulation and tax hikes. And while prospects of a big fiscal stimulus have also diminished with the split Congress, investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve would do the heavy lifting. 

As such, the dollar remains under pressure and the antipodean is on the rise. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6812
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.6768
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6659
Daily SMA50 0.6657
Daily SMA100 0.6614
Daily SMA200 0.6396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6803
Previous Daily Low 0.6753
Previous Weekly High 0.6803
Previous Weekly Low 0.6589
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6796
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6825
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6846

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

