NZD/USD hits 19-month high, extending past week's gain

- NZD/USD rises 0.63% to hit a 19-month high of 0.6812.
- Investors foresee easing of global tensions, less regulatory changes under Biden presidency.
The NZD/USD pair extends last week's gains as the Kiwi dollar continues to draw bids on New Zealand's relative success in controlling coronavirus and risk-on action in the global equity markets.
At 19-month highs
The pair is currently trading at 0.6812, the highest level since early April 2019, representing a 0.63% gain on the day, having carved out a 2.4% rally last week.
The NZD is not a traditional safe haven like the US dollar, Japanese yen, and Swiss Franc. However, investors look to be treating it as a haven currency amid the resurgence of coronavirus across Europe and the US. Besides, investors expect the Sino-U.S. relationship to ease under Democrat Joe Biden's presidency.
According to Associated Press, Biden has won the US presidential elections held on Nov. 3. However, the election has resulted in a split Congress, as opposed to the Democratic blue wave projected by investors while heading into the vote. Investors believe the split Congress would make it harder for Biden to pass sweeping regulation and tax hikes. And while prospects of a big fiscal stimulus have also diminished with the split Congress, investors remain confident that the Federal Reserve would do the heavy lifting.
As such, the dollar remains under pressure and the antipodean is on the rise.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6812
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6659
|Daily SMA50
|0.6657
|Daily SMA100
|0.6614
|Daily SMA200
|0.6396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6803
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6803
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6846
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with two-month tops shy of 0.7300
AUD/USD challenges two-month highs of 0.7290 reached last week, trading close to 0.7300 amid risk-on market mood, as a Biden victory is well received. ASX 200 refreshes eight-month highs. Global markets cheer hopes of further stimulus.
USD/JPY on its knees at key support, Japan officials on guard
USD/JPY is under pressure at the start of the week. Uncertainty and dollar weakness are the driving forces, concerning Japanese officials. USD/JPY breaks key support structure around 104 the figure.
Gold: Bulls are monitoring for bullish extension
The price of gold has kicked off the week on the front and from an hourly perspective, but it is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key support structure.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.
2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?
American media 'call' of Biden as the winner has no legal meaning. President Trump said there is election fraud that will be presented to the courts. Markets face a prolonged period of uncertainty if Trump wins Arizona.