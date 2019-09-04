NZD/USD hits 1-week tops, levels beyond mid-0.6300s

- The USD retreats farther from multi-year tops despite a pickup in the US bond yields.
- The prevalent risk-on mood provided an additional boost and remained supportive.
The NZD/USD pair built on the previous session's solid bounce from near four-year lows and climbed to one-week tops, beyond mid-0.6300s on Wednesday.
Weaker USD/risk-on mood remains supportive
The pair continued gaining positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday and remained well supported by a follow-through US Dollar pullback from multi-year tops. Despite a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback failed to attract any buying interest and remained on the defensive, which eventually drove the pair higher.
This coupled with improving global risk sentiment - as depicted by a positive trading sentiment across European equity markets - provided an additional boost to perceived riskier currencies - like the Kiwi - and further collaborated to the pair's ongoing strong recovery of nearly 100-pips from the overnight swing lows near the 0.6270 region - level not seen since September 2015.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden pick up over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some follow-through technical buying on a sustained move beyond the Asian session tops. Hence, a follow-through up-move, towards reclaiming the 0.6400 round figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6358
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6399
|Daily SMA50
|0.6556
|Daily SMA100
|0.6573
|Daily SMA200
|0.669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.634
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6269
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6245
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6432
