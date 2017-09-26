NZD/USD headed for a test of below 0.71 the figure?

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7211, up 0.04% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7215 and low at 0.7206.

A balanced rhetoric from Yellen? - ANZ

NZD/USD eas hit hard in the overnight session, down -0.92% o the back of the strength in the DXY and an unfavourable climate for the higher beta currencies, especially linked to the commodities where metal prices weighed on the sector. "The next downside target is 0.7130 (end-Aug low), subject to the US dollar rally persisting," according to analysts at Westpac.

NZD/USD 1-3 month:

The analysts forward outlook is that if the RBNZ remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on tighter Fed policy, then NZD/USD could fall as far as 0.70 by year-end."

Meanwhile, while the local focus is obviously election-related, analysts at ANZ suspect ongoing uncertainty will at least cap the upside until more clarity. "We were reminded overnight of far bigger forces shaping currency direction, namely that the US Fed still plans to ‘get on with it’. That spells a turn in the global liquidity cycle, even if only gradually, that should weigh on the NZD in time."

NZD/USD levels

To the downside, a break of 0.7130/60, or, the 23.6% Fib of the 0.7132/0.7344 rally with an additional follow through of supply below 0.7127 as the June 6th low opens 0.7100 as a key psychological level.

A break above 0.7315 opens 0.7370 (the 9th Aug high). Such momentum would solidify a bullish trend back towards 0.7522 and the YTD highs so long as there are closes on the 0.74 handle and beyond the post FOMC kneejerk highs of 0.7434.

