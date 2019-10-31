NZD/USD has potential to test 0.6500 mark – Westpac

Economic momentum has been positive recently. Today’s update on business confidence was mixed – still weak but showing signs of bottoming. The highlight of next week’s NZ calendar is the Q3 labour data. Unemployment should rebound from Q2’s abnormally low 3.9%, while average hourly earnings should maintain a solid 1.0% quarterly pace. In response to the improved NZ data pulse, markets have significantly pared the chances of a 13 Nov rate cut, from around 115% three weeks ago to 55% currently. Westpac economists have shifted the forecast November OCR cut to February. Multi-month, we remain bearish, targeting 0.6200 by January. We expect the NZD/USD to be weighed down by a stronger USD which should continue to benefit from trade wars and global risks.

