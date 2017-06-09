NZD/USD: good two-way business in the US session, where next?

Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7222, down -0.19% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7263 and low at 0.7200.

US Dollar plummets to fresh weekly lows below 92

NZD/USD has been good two-way business during the start of the US session. The US dollar is weak and currently testing a break of the 92 handle to the downside in the DXY, moving within a range of between 91.988 - 92.375 today. The higher beta's took a hit overnight and the Aussie lead the way on the in-line GDP Q2 data.

However, there has been a turn around a sharp move in the Aussie and metals, supporting Kiwiw to some extent. The BoC also surprised markets today by hiking rates again, and that too is lifting up the commodity sector.

NZD/USD levels

To the upside 0.7280/00 as the next key and initial resistance area ahead of 0.7300 and the 0.7337 recent highs before 0.7370 (9th Aug high). To the downside, 0.7200 is the recent low ahead of the daily cloud base that is located at 0.7139. 0.7127 is the June 6 low and 0.7100 is a key psychological level.