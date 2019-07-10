NZD/USD goes into consolidation near 0.66 after recovering early losses

By Eren Sengezer
  • Macroeconomic data releases from China weighed on antipodeans.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm below 97.50 ahead of key events.
  • Coming up: FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony and FOMC June meeting minutes.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in more than two weeks at 0.6568 during the early trading hours of the Asian session but retraced its fall to turn flat near 0.66 ahead of the American session. 

Earlier today, the data from China showed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined 0.1% on a monthly basis in June and stayed unchanged at 2.7% on a yearly basis. The Producer Price Index came in at 0% annually in the same period to weigh on the antipodeans AUD and the NZD. 

Despite the sharp drop, however, the pair didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses as investors are repositioning themselves ahead of today's key events. 

At 14:00 GMT, FOMC Chairman Powell will be testifying before the Congress and talk about the current state of the economy and the policy outlook. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of the June meeting, which could have a significant impact on rate cut expectations and thus the greenback's market valuation.

Previewing Powell's statement today, "The dollar has been performing well over the last week but we would not chase it higher as Powell will presumably focus on the reasons why the Fed will cut in late July. (We doubt he’ll push back on easing expectations for fear of damaging business confidence and the stock market). DXY may stall around the 97.70/80 area,” ING analysts said.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6599
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.6606
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6582
Daily SMA50 0.6588
Daily SMA100 0.6699
Daily SMA200 0.6711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6632
Previous Daily Low 0.66
Previous Weekly High 0.6728
Previous Weekly Low 0.6602
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6612
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.662
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6593
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6581
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6625
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6645
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6657

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

