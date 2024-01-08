NZD/USD gains momentum above 0.6250 ahead of the New Zealand Building Permits data

The NZD/USD pair gains traction during the early Asian session on Monday. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the softer US Dollar (USD) across the broad. The US inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, might offer hints about additional evidence of price pressures. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6256, gaining 0.19% on the day. The upbeat US labor data on Friday helps weaken the case for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Traders have moved to bet on five or six rate cuts by the Fed over the course of the year. They are now pricing in a 75% odds of the first cut in March, having fully priced in such a move at the end of last year. US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 216,000 jobs in December from 173,000 in November, above the market consensus of 170,000, the US labor data showed on Friday. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.7%. The Average Hourly Earnings climbed 0.4% MoM, better than 0.3% expected, while the annual figure came in at 4.1 YoY in December versus 4.0% in the previous reading, above the consensus of 3.9%. On the Kiwi front, the stronger-than-expected Chinese economic data last week has boosted the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and acts as a tailwind for NZD/USD. Traders will take more cues from the Chinese data, due later this week. The December Chinese Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Friday. The upbeat data could provide more support for the Kiwi against the US Dollar. Market players will focus on the New Zealand Building Permits on Tuesday ahead of the US CPI reports on Thursday. On Friday, the attention will shift to the Chinese CPI and PPI figures. Traders will take cues from these reports and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.