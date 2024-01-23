NZD/USD gains ground above 0.6100 following New Zealand CPI data

The NZD/USD pair hovers around the 0.6100 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) initially edged higher overnight before dropping back as the US Dollar strengthened. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has reached new yearly highs above 103.00 as the markets turn cautious ahead of key US economic data. At press time, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6100, gaining 0.20% on the day. On Tuesday, the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index was weaker than expected in January, coming in at -15 from -11, marking its third consecutive negative reading. This reading was below the market consensus of -7. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) official stressed that the central bank should cut rates "methodically and carefully.” The markets expect the Fed to cut rates slower and less aggressively than previously anticipated. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a March rate cut fell to 44.3% from an 81% chance last week. On the Kiwi front, Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) arrived at 0.5% QoQ in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the previous quarter's 1.8%, in line with market expectations. On an annual basis, the CPI inflation figure came in at 4.7% YoY, compared to the previous reading of 5.6%. In response to the data, the NZD gains traction above the 0.6100 psychological mark. Market players will keep an eye on the US preliminary S&P Global PMI report, due on Wednesday. Later this week, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (Core PCE) for December will be in the spotlight.

