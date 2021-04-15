NZD/USD: Further upside could see 0.7200 retested – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could attempt a move to the 0.7200 neighbourhood in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our expectation for NZD to strengthen was correct, our view that 0.7100 ‘is unlikely to come into the picture’ was not as NZD rocketed to 0.7150 during NY hours. In view of the solid momentum, NZD is likely to strengthen further even though the rather overbought conditions indicate that the major resistance at 0.7200 is unlikely to come into the picture for now (minor resistance is at 0.7170). On the downside, 0.7090 is expected to be strong enough to hold any pullback (minor support is at 0.7120).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘shorter-term momentum is showing sign of improving but only a clear break of 0.7100 would indicate that NZD is ready to move higher on a sustained basis’. We did not anticipate the manner by which NZD blast past 0.7100 and rocketed to 0.7150. Rapid improvement in momentum is likely to lead to further NZD strength towards 0.7200. The current positive outlook for NZD is deemed intact as long as it does not move below 0.7065 (‘strong support’ level).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.2000 on US dollar bounce, German CPI in focus
EUR/USD snaps three-day uptrend while stepping back from one-month tops of 1.1990. US dollar bounce and market consolidation trigger pullback moves. Vaccine jitters, US-Russian conflict battle stimulus hopes to challenge risk-on mood. German CPI can recall the bulls.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3800 ahead of US retail sales, Brexit meet
GBP/USD maintains a cautious approach below 1.3800, accumulating minor losses. Global risk uncertainties weigh on the pair. Investors await the US Retail Sales data while eyeing Brexit meeting on the NI issue.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped ahead of critical US data
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to face rejection at higher levels, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce from multi-week lows amid covid vaccine and China concerns-led risk-aversion.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.