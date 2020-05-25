NZD/USD fluctuates in tight range near 0.6100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD consolidates last week's gains near 0.6100 on Monday.
  • US Dollar Index stays flat on the day below 100.
  • Trading action is likely to remain subdued in the remainder of the day.

The NZD/USD capitalized on the upbeat market mood last week and gained more than 150 pips. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers at the start of the new week, the pair is having a difficult time finding direction and moving sideways near 0.6100.

Financial markets in the US will be closed in observance of Memorial Day and the pair could extend its sideways grind. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which lost 0.55% last week, is staying quiet below 100.

Eyes on Tuesday's macroeconomic data releases

During the Asian session on Tuesday, Trade Balance data from New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economic calendar will feature New Home Sales, Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index data. 

Commenting on NZD/USD's near-term outlook, "extraordinary levels of liquidity are the proximate driver, and conceptually, there are arguably as many reasons to be bullish (we’ve beaten COVID-19, commodity prices are holding up, risk appetite has rebounded quickly) as there are to be bearish," said ANZ analysts. "Tourism was a big piece of the economy and it’s now gone, our yields are lower than the US and Australia’s, negative rates may be coming, risk sentiment could sour at any time."

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6095
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.6097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6066
Daily SMA50 0.5995
Daily SMA100 0.622
Daily SMA200 0.6321
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6131
Previous Daily Low 0.608
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.5927
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6112
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6074
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6052
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6023
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6125
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6176

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.09 amid upbeat German data, thin liquidity

EUR/USD trades around 1.09 amid upbeat German data, thin liquidity

EUR/USD is trading around 1.09 as ongoing SIno-American tensions boost the safe-haven US dollar. The German IFO figures for May beat expectations with 79.5 points in May. Coronavirus figures in Europe are declining.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22 amid negative rates speculation

GBP/USD is trading below 1.22, as investors continue speculating about the BOE setting negative rates. PM Johnson is under pressure after his senior adviser violated the lockdown. The UK is on a bank holiday today.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

Forex Today: Dollar in demand amid high Sino-American tensions, thin liquidity expected

The new week has kicked off with dollar strength as the US and China have kept tensions high. Thin liquidity and potential erratic movements may occur as the United States and United Kingdom are on holiday.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold trades with modest losses, holds above $1722 support zone

Gold met with some fresh supply on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling and was last seen trading with only modest losses, just below $1730 level.

Gold News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY clings to gains near 50-day SMA, bulls await a move beyond 108.00 mark

USD/JPY regains some positive traction on Monday amid a positive mood around equity markets. Concerns about worsening US-China tensions seemed to be the only factor capping further gains. Sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, 108.00 mark needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias.

USD/JPY News

