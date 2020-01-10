NZD/USD fluctuates in tight range above 0.6600 ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index stays near 97.50 ahead of key employment data.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to come in at 164K in December.
  • Broad AUD strength helps NZD stay resilient on Friday.

The NZD/USD pair rose modestly during the Asian trading hours but erased its gains as with the market action turning subdued ahead of the critical labour market data from the United States. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6615.

The data published by Statistics New Zealand on Friday showed that Total Filled Jobs in November rose to 2.21 million from 2.16 million in New Zealand. Additionally, the AUD/USD pair rose sharply after Retail Sales in Australia rose 0.9% to beat the market expectation of 0.4% and helped the positively correlated NZD/USD pair cling to its gains.

Focus shifts to NFP

In the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index edged higher toward mid-97s ahead of the highly-anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data from the US and forced the pair to erase its gains. Markets expect the NFP to fall to 164,000 from November's impressive 266,000 reading and see the annual wage inflation staying unchanged at 3.1%.

Previewing the data, "we will look towards a 175K headline print. Also, we expect unchanged yearly wage growth of 3.1% with risks skewed towards a slight drop to 3.0%," said Danske Bank analysts. "While this overall is slightly stronger than consensus expectations we would expect but a modest positive market impact if this proves right.”

US NFP Preview: 8 Major Banks expectations from December payrolls report

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6614
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.6611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6647
Daily SMA50 0.6524
Daily SMA100 0.6432
Daily SMA200 0.6519
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6659
Previous Daily Low 0.6599
Previous Weekly High 0.6756
Previous Weekly Low 0.6643
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6622
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6636
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6587
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6527
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6647
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6707

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls

EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019  which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit

GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit

GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls

Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls

The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%. 

Read more

Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited

Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.

Gold News

USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP

USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP

USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures