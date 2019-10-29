NZD/USD fluctuates in narrow band near mid-0.63s

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Pres. Trump and Xi are set to sign an interim trade deal in Chile.
  • US Dollar Index sticks to modest daily gains on Tuesday.
  • The FOMC is expected to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair rose to a daily high of 0.6375 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday supported by hopes of the United States (US)-China reaching an interim agreement on trade. However, the broad-based USD strength made it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher and dragged it to a session low of 0.6340. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6345.

Citing a source familiar with talks, Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday reported that US President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi were expected to sign phase one of the trade deal on November 17th at the APEC summit in Chile.

USD starts the week on strong footing

On the other hand, the selling pressure surrounding major European currencies at the start of the week and surging US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar Index preserve its bullish momentum. After gaining 0.7% last week, the index advanced to its highest level in 12-days at 97.93 on Tuesday and was last up 0.05% on the day at 97.80.

The next significant catalyst for the Greenback will be the US Burea of Economic Analysis' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data tomorrow and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Ahead of these events, inflation data from Australia during the Asian session on Wednesday could cause sharp fluctuations in the AUD/USD pair and impact the positively-correlated NZD/USD pair's trading action.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6345
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.6348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.633
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6471
Daily SMA200 0.6601
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6361
Previous Daily Low 0.6333
Previous Weekly High 0.6437
Previous Weekly Low 0.6347
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.635
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6319
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6306
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.639

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

