NZD/USD flirts with weekly high, around mid-0.6300s amid softer USD/positive risk tone

- NZD/USD gains strong positive traction on Thursday and rallies to the top end of the weekly range.
- A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD and seems to benefit the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The prospects for additional rate hikes by the Fed could limit the USD losses and cap the major.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some meaningful buying on Thursday and extends its steady intraday ascent through the early European session. The pair is currently placed around the 0.6350 region, just a few pips below the weekly high touched on Tuesday and is supported by a modest US Dollar weakness.
The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path fails to assist the USD to build on its post-NFP rally to a one-month high, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair. Apart from this, a recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the US equity futures - weighs on the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The downside for the USD, however, seems limited amid diminishing odds for an imminent pause in the Fed's policy-tightening cycle. In fact, a slew of FOMC members echoed Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish view on Tuesday that additional rate hikes were likely warranted to control inflation. This, in turn, might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the NZD/USD pair.
Moreover, looming recession risks should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets, which should drive some haven flows towards the buck and contribute to capping the NZD/USD pair. Investors remain concerned about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs and the COVID-19 outbreak. This, along with fears about worsening US-China relations, could weigh on the sentiment.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the NZD/USD pair's recent pullback from the highest level since June 2022 has run its course. Market participants now look forward to the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which, along with the broader risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6356
|Today Daily Change
|0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|0.6307
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6376
|Daily SMA100
|0.6119
|Daily SMA200
|0.6189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6349
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6296
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
