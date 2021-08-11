NZD/USD flirts with session lows, just below 0.7000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD met with some supply on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying interest.
  • Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields underpinned the greenback.
  • COVID-19 jitters further weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi ahead of the US CPI print.

The NZD/USD pair dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range heading into the European session, with bears looking to extend the slide further below the key 0.7000 psychological mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish bounce of over 40 pips from one-week lows and an early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 0.7015 region on Wednesday. A combination of factors continued underpinning the US dollar, which, in turn, prompted some selling around the NZD/USD pair.

Investors now seem to have brought forward the likely timing for policy tightening by the Fed amid signs of substantial further progress in the labor market recovery. The Fed officials have also started to guide the market towards an early tapering of the massive pandemic-era stimulus and higher interest rates as soon as 2022.

The repricing of an early move by the Fed pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond the 1.36% threshold, or the highest level since mid-July. Apart from this, COVID-19 jitters further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and drove flows away from perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.

Investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, to a larger extent, offset the optimism over the passage of a $1 trillion US infrastructure bill on Tuesday and weighed on investors sentiment, which was evident from a cautious mood around the equity markets.

The focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The data will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed, which will drive the USD in the near term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6997
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.7009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6989
Daily SMA50 0.7034
Daily SMA100 0.7094
Daily SMA200 0.7106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7013
Previous Daily Low 0.6969
Previous Weekly High 0.7089
Previous Weekly Low 0.6952
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6996
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6986
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6981
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7041
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7069

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD defends 1.1700 ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD remains sidelined around five-month lows above 1.1700  ahead of the US inflation. The pair defends 1.1700, as bears take a breather amid a steady US dollar and the cautious market mood. Firmer Treasury yields could cap the upside attempts.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD is extending its bearish momentum towards 1.3800 this Wednesday. The pair eyes deeper losses amid renewed Brexit concerns, a broadly firmer US dollar and mixed senitment. US CPI awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed

Gold trims intraday gains below $1,750 amid subdued session, US CPI eyed

Gold price is attempting a bounce towards 21-SMA on 4H. After a tumultuous start to a relatively light week on Monday, gold price licked it wounds and tried to stabilize around $1720-$1730 levels. US stimulus optimism and Delta covid woes lend support to gold price.  

Gold News

Dogecoin bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing

Dogecoin bulls try to replicate another explosive 25% upswing

Dogecoin price is currently hovering below a suite of resistance levels, preventing it from climbing higher. A swift breach of these barriers is likely considering the consolidation that DOGE is undergoing.

Read more

US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations

US July CPI Preview: Inflation data unlikely to change Fed tapering expectations

Inflation in the United States, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is expected to edge lower to 5.3% on a yearly basis in July from the 13-year-high registered at 5.4% in June.  Fed is unlikely to renounce hawkish policy shift on single CPI print.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures