NZD/USD flirts with daily low around mid-0.6100s, softer USD helps limit losses

- NZD/USD drifts lower during the Asian session, though the downside seems limited.
- The worsening US-China relations turns out to be a key factor weighing on the Kiwi.
- The upbeat market mood keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and lends support.
The NZD/USD pair extends the overnight rejection slide from the 0.6200 mark and remains under some selling pressure through the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices drop to a fresh daily low in the last hour and currently trade around mid-0.6100s, down 0.15% for the day.
Reports that the Biden administration is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China fuel worries about the worsening relations between the world's two largest economies. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows away from antipodean currencies, including the Kiwi. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, remains on the defensive for the third straight day and might limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
China's Premier Li Qiang told delegates at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday that economic growth in the second quarter will be higher than the first and is expected to reach the annual projected target of around 5%. Apart from this, the upbeat US macro data helps ease fears of a global economic downturn and boosts investors' confidence. This led to the overnight positive move in the US equity markets and exerts some downward pressure on the safe-haven Greenback.
That said, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and supports prospects for a further intraday depreciating move for the NZD/USD pair. In fact, the Fed earlier this month signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Moreover, the markets have fully priced in another 25 bps lift-off at the July FOMC meeting, which continues to lend support to the US Treasury bond yields and the USD.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra on Wednesday and Thursday. Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate-hike move, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The market attention will then shift to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the US Core PCE Price Index on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6155
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6135
|Daily SMA50
|0.6172
|Daily SMA100
|0.6202
|Daily SMA200
|0.6158
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6202
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6254
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
