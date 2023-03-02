NZD/USD flirts with daily low amid notable USD demand, holds just above 0.6200 mark

- NZD/USD meets with a fresh supply and snaps a three-day winning streak to a nearly two-week high.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to push the US bond yields higher and revive the USD demand.
- Looming recession risks further benefit the safe-haven buck and weigh on the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and stalls this week's goodish rebound from the 0.6130 area, or its lowest level since November 23. The pair maintains its offered tone around the 0.6220-0.6215 region heading into the North American session and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a nearly two-week top set on Wednesday.
The US Dollar makes a solid comeback and reverses a major part of the previous day's sharp retracement slide from a multi-week high, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the NZD/USD pair. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve remain supportive of the ongoing move up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with looming recession risks, provides an additional boost to the safe-haven Greenback.
The US CPI, PPI and the PCE Price Index data released recently indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Adding to this, the incoming upbeat US macro data pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. This reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance for longer. Moreover,
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari suggests that a 50 bps lift-off at the March was still a possibility.
This, in turn, pushes the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond back above the 4.0% threshold, or its highest level since November, and continues to underpin the buck. Investors, meanwhile, remain worried about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This overshadows the optimism led by the Chinese PMI prints on Wednesday and favours the USD bulls, supporting prospects for additional losses for the NZD/USD pair.
Next on tap is the release of the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, which, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. The focus will then shift to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr's scheduled speech during the Asian session on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.6253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6277
|Daily SMA50
|0.634
|Daily SMA100
|0.6205
|Daily SMA200
|0.618
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6277
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6263
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6151
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6235
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6121
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.