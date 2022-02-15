NZD/USD flirts with daily high near 0.6630 area, upside potential seems limited

- NZD/USD caught fresh bids on Tuesday and snapped three successive days of the losing streak.
- Modest USD weakness extended some support to the major, though the upside seems limited.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, geopolitical tensions to act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.6625-0.6630 area.
The pair gained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's slide to sub-0.6600 levels, or over a one-week low. The uptick assisted the NZD/USD pair to snap three consecutive days of the losing streak and was sponsored by modest US dollar weakness. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed and geopolitical tensions.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat high inflation and have been pricing in a 50 bps rate hike in March. The bets were reinforced by the red-hot US CPI released last week and comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who reiterated calls for a faster pace of interest rate hikes. This, along with a softer risk tone, should act as a tailwind for the greenback.
The mobilising of Russian troops to forward locations on the Ukraine border fueled worries about a significant military action/confrontation. This, in turn, continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which was evident from the cautious mood around the equity markets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that NZD/USD pair's recent pullback from the monthly high has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, due later during the North American session. Apart from this, the market focus will be on fresh geopolitical developments, which will play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. This would drive the USD demand and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.666
|Daily SMA50
|0.6741
|Daily SMA100
|0.6874
|Daily SMA200
|0.6968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6654
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6733
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.668
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6707
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
