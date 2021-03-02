NZD/USD flirts with 0.7300 amid upbeat NZ data, US dollar weakness

- NZD/USD wavers around weekly top after a two-day winning streak.
- New Zealand GDT Price Index data jumped, WMP rallied to the strongest in seven years.
- DXY reversed from one-month top amid cautious sentiment ahead of the key events.
- NZ Building Permits, ANZ Commodity Price Index, Aussie GDP and China’s Caixin Services PMI to decorate the Asian calendar.
NZD/USD is on its way to reverse the previous week’s heavy downfall while refreshing the weekly top with 0.7308 a few minutes back, currently around 0.7295, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies strong New Zealand (NZ) GDT Price Index data at home as well as the US dollar’ heaviest drop in one week.
NZ GDT Price Index surged to the highest since September 2015 while flashing a 15.0% mark in its latest reading versus 3.0% prior. Not only the headline figures but the details are also upbeat as average prices of the Whole Milk Powder (WMP) rose to the seven-year top of USD4,364/MT whereas volumes sold were also lower than the last year, giving another boost to the data via supply shortage.
In contrast to the NZ figures, there were no major data from the US while RBA offered help to the Australian dollar, also indirectly supporting the kiwi dollar, by restoring market confidence that the central banks won’t be swayed by the reflation fears.
On the same line, the latest Fedspeak also tried to placate fears of rising inflation to cause the monetary policy tightening. However, market players are waiting for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech, up for Thursday, to believe the central bankers. Also probing the sentiment could be the wait for US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus as well as the UK budget.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmarks closed in red while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 3.6 basis points (bps) to 1.41% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, New Zealand’s Building Permits for January, prior 4.9% MoM, followed by February’s ANZ Commodity Price Index, previous 3.6%, will offer immediate direction to the NZD/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to Australia’s fourth-quarter (Q4) GDP, expected 2.5% QoQ versus 3.3% the last, as well as China’s Caixin Services PMI that eased to 52 during January.
In addition to the scheduled data and wait for the markets, not to forget the reflation fears, New Zealand’s virus conditions at home also challenge the NZD/USD bulls. As a result, risks to the upside remain on the table.
Technical analysis
An area surrounding highs marked in January and touched twice last month, around 0.7320, offers an immediate upside hurdle to the NZD/USD buyers. However, sellers are less likely to enter unless witnessing a daily closing below an ascending trend line from December 21, currently around 0.7195.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7296
|Today Daily Change
|29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|0.7267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7249
|Daily SMA50
|0.7195
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its poise ahead of Q4 GDP
Stable US Treasury yields hit the greenback, helping AUD/USD to recover above the 0.7800 threshold. Australian Q4 GDP foreseen at 2.5% QoQ.
USD/JPY retreats from 106.95, retains its bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair eased just modestly from fresh 2021 high, despite lower US Treasury yields and mixed US equities. Additional gains likely in the near-term.
Gold bulls take control to $1,760 to complete bearish 4-hour W-formation
Gold bulls take back control to target $1,760 resistance. 4-hour W-formation in the makings which is a bearish pattern, $1,700 to come under pressure.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).