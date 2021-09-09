NZD/USD flirts near 0.7100 mark as USD retreats

NZD/USD trades higher on Friday but stays directed below weekly highs.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

Risk aversion amid falling equities weighs on Kiwi.

NZD/USD exhibits some strength on Thursday’s Asian session. The pair opened higher and hovered in a tight trading band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7107, up 0.05% for the day,

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals fell from the high of 93.00 following an uptick in the US 10-year benchmark yields.

The US Treasury yields turned higher to 1.29%, after touching a near two month high of 1.38% early in the week.

Investors remain invested in the greenback in a general risk-averse environment and upbeat economic data. The US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 310K, below the market expectations of 335K.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans comments weighed on the greenback, as he said that the US economy is not out of woods yet despite strong economic growth amid supply-chain disruptions and labor market bottleneck

On the other hand, Kiwi lost its momentum on reduced risk appetite among investors.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,493, down 0.46% for the day

As for now, all eyes are on New Zealand’s Visitors Arrival, US PPI data to take fresh trading impetus.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7106 Today Daily Change 0.0009 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 0.7097 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7002 Daily SMA50 0.6996 Daily SMA100 0.7083 Daily SMA200 0.7116 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7116 Previous Daily Low 0.7076 Previous Weekly High 0.7171 Previous Weekly Low 0.6987 Previous Monthly High 0.7089 Previous Monthly Low 0.6805 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7091 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7101 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7077 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7056 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7037 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7117 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7136 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7157



