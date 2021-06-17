NZD/USD flirts around 0.7010 amid USD strength

- NZD/USD prints some gains on Friday.
- NZD losses demand despite strong GDP data.
- USD remains resilient after dismal US data.
The NZD/USD pair edges higher in the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair continues with its downside momentum since the beginning of the month, after testing the high near the 0.7320 level.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD trades at 0.7013, up 0.21% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback performance against its six major rivals, eases from the high of 92.00 level. The US dollar moves in tandem with the US 10-year benchmark yields, which retreats toward 1.50%.
The hawkish Fed stance on inflation and interest rates forecast pushed the USD higher on Wednesday. The Initial Jobless Claims rose to 412K, much higher than the market expectations at 359K. This increase was recorded for the first time in seven weeks. The higher reading makes investors cautious toward the US dollar.
On the other hand, the Kiwi lost its ground as investors flew to safer assets on increased volatility after the Fed surprised the market. On the domestic side, New Zealand’s economy grew much faster than expected in Q1. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose to 1.6% in March as compared to the market consensus at 0.5%.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,217, up 0.06% for the day.
As for now, the dynamics around the US dollar continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7014
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|0.7052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7202
|Daily SMA50
|0.7191
|Daily SMA100
|0.718
|Daily SMA200
|0.7037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7042
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7086
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7238
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1900 mark
The EUR/USD pair briefly pierced the 1.1900 level, now consolidating a few pips above it. Market players continue to digest a hawkish US Federal Reserve and two possible rate hikes for 2023.
GBP/USD extends falls sub-1.3900 in the Fed aftermath
GBP/USD is trading around the 1.3900 level, the lowest since early May. The Federal Reserve signaled it is set to discuss tightening its policy sooner than expected amid faster growth and rising inflation. Sterling is suffering from the spread of COVID-19 in the UK.
Gold: New York bulls step in for low-hanging fruit
Gold prices collapsed through daily support by over 5.2% since Fed Chair Powell described this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting as the 'talking about talking about' meeting.
BTC contemplates breakout, while altcoins promptly follow
BTC rose from the range low to nearly tagging the swing high this week. However, the impulsive move reversed and is now heading toward the midway point. Ethereum and Ripple are following in BTC’s footsteps and are expected to head lower.
Where next for markets after the Fed shocker
The Fed surprised markets with an abrupt hawkish shift that has triggered substantial volatility in currency markets. Valeria Bednarik and Yohay Elam explain the surprise, discuss technical level, the next moves in FX and beyond.