NZD/USD: flirting with the 200-day moving average, 0.7150 - ANZ

NZD/USD: flirting with the 200-day moving average, 0.7150 - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted the climate around trading the New Zealand dollar.
Key Quotes:
"The kiwi is once again flirting with the 200-day moving average around 0.7150, although there are other key technical support levels below this too.
While an eventual resolution of election uncertainty could see a pop, our bias remains that these levels will be tested at some stage.
The NZ economy has lost some of its lustre, at a time when the tone of US data is looking solid."
