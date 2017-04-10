NZD/USD: flirting with the 200-day moving average, 0.7150 - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted the climate around trading the New Zealand dollar.

Key Quotes:

"The kiwi is once again flirting with the 200-day moving average around 0.7150, although there are other key technical support levels below this too.

While an eventual resolution of election uncertainty could see a pop, our bias remains that these levels will be tested at some stage.

The NZ economy has lost some of its lustre, at a time when the tone of US data is looking solid."