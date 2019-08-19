NZD/USD flirting with daily lows, just above 0.6400 handle

  • Remains depressed amid persistent US-China trade concerns.
  • A modest pickup in the USD collaborates to the latest downtick.
  • The downside remains limited ahead of this week’s key event risks.

The NZD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.6400 handle.

Traders look to US-China trade/pickup in USD demand

The pair remained on the defensive and traded with a negative bias for the second consecutive session on Monday amid persistent uncertainty over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes - especially after the US President Donald Trump's comments that he was not ready yet to make a trade deal with China.
 
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand during the early European session further collaborated to the pair's latest leg of a sudden drop of around 15-20 pips, albeit the prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be one of the key factors that might extend some support to the perceived riskier currency - Kiwi.
 
The downtick, however, remained limited as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
 
In the meantime, the incoming trade-related headlines, along with the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment might play an important role in influencing the pair's momentum amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on the first day of a new trading week.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6414
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.6428
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6552
Daily SMA50 0.6605
Daily SMA100 0.662
Daily SMA200 0.6717
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6452
Previous Daily Low 0.6422
Previous Weekly High 0.6475
Previous Weekly Low 0.6421
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.644
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6416
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6404
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6387
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6446
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6463
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6475

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD: Stable amid trade calm and German stimulus hopes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany's Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is confirmed at 0.9%.

GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, ahead of Corbyn's speech

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer.  A speech by Labour's Corbyn about stopping such a scenario is awaited. Election speculation looms.

USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.

Gold trades with modest losses, still above $1500 mark

Gold prices edged lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, albeit managed to hold its neck above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Forex Today: Calm amid Trump's optimism for a deal, ahead of Corbyn's Brexit speech

The market mood is calm and currencies are little changed after US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on reaching a deal with China.

