NZD/USD flat-lines above mid-0.5900s, eyes US NFP for fresh directional impetus

- NZD/USD lacks any firm direction on Friday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses.
- A positive risk tone and the upbeat Chinese PMI lend some support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
- The uncertain Fed rate-hike path caps the USD and also contributes to limiting the downside.
- Traders keenly await the release of the crucial US NFP report before placing aggressive bets.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some intraday sellers on Friday, albeit manages to defend the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and recover a few pips from the daily low touched in the last hour. Spot price seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and currently hovers around the 0.5965-0.5970 region, nearly unchanged for the day as traders keenly await the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, the uncertainty over the Fed's future rate-hike path fails to assist the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, to capitalize on its overnight goodish rebound from a two-week low. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, lends support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
The US macro data released earlier this week – the ADP report and the revised Q2 GDP print – suggested that the resilient US economy is starting to lose steam, which might force the Fed to hold interest rates steady. That said, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the annual Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – edged up to 4.2% in August from the 4.1% recorded in the previous month. This keeps the door for one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year wide open and acts as a tailwind for the buck ahead of the key data risk.
The downside for the NZD/USD pair, however, seems cushioned in the wake of the optimism over more stimulus measures and the upbeat data from China. In fact, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced today that it will lower the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio to 4%, from 6.0%, effective from September 15. Furthermore, a slew of Chinese banks cut rates on Yuan deposits as they prepare to lower interest rates on existing mortgages soon. Adding to this, a Caixin-sponsored survey showed that manufacturing activity in China expanded at its fastest pace since February.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for a firm near-term direction for the NZD/USD pair. Meanwhile, this week's rejection near the 0.6000 psychological mark and the lack of any meaningful buying interest suggests that the well-established downtrend from a multi-month high touched in July is still far from being over. That said, the recent failures to find acceptance below the 0.5900 round figure make it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling to confirm the near-term negative outlook.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5967
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.5967
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5976
|Daily SMA50
|0.6106
|Daily SMA100
|0.614
|Daily SMA200
|0.6222
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5978
|Previous Daily Low
|0.593
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5885
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5939
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.591
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious below 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar holds recovery gains ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.2650, focus shifts to US employment data
GBP/USD is trading under pressure near 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. Investors turn cautious, supporting the safe-haven US Dollar, as all eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold stays bullish beyond $1,930
Gold Price aptly portrays the pre-NFP trading lull as bulls take a breather above the key support confluence while bracing for the second consecutive weekly gain. In doing so, the XAU/USD also portrays the market’s indecision about the Federal Reserve’s next move.
BNB open interest nears $400 million as bulls step in
Binance Coin price shows signs of an impending short-term uptrend as the network continues to navigate uncertainties associated with regulatory clampdown.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.