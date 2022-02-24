NZD/USD finds support near 0.6700, upside potential seems limited amid geopolitical risks

- NZD/USD witnessed aggressive selling during the Asian session amid a fresh wave of risk-off trade.
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took its toll on the risk sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- The bearish pressure, however, abated near the 0.6700 mark, warranting some caution for bears.
The NZD/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from the Asian session low and was last seen trading around the 0.6730-0.6735 region, still down nearly 0.60% for the day.
The pair witnessed aggressive selling during the early part of the trading on Thursday and extended the overnight pullback from over one-month high, touched in reaction to a more hawkish RBNZ outlook. The worsening situation in Ukraine triggered a massive sell-off across the global equity markets, which boosted the safe-haven US dollar and weighed heavily on the perceived riskier kiwi.
In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation in Donbas. NATO also confirmed that an official invasion of Ukraine has begun. US President Joe Biden issued a statement shortly after the news and called the attack unprovoked and unjustified. Biden also mentioned that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way.
Adding to this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the attack on Ukraine is a blatant breach of international law and that Russia must immediately cease its military action. The European Commission President Von der Leyen also condemned Russia's move. This followed Putin's warning of retaliation in case of any foreign interference and fueled fears about a further escalation of tensions.
The NZD/USD pair, however, managed to find decent support near the 0.6700 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. That said, any meaningful upside seems elusive as geopolitical tensions would keep investors on edge and benefit the safe-haven buck. That said, bears are likely to wait for sustained break below the aforementioned handle before placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6729
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6653
|Daily SMA50
|0.673
|Daily SMA100
|0.6858
|Daily SMA200
|0.695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.681
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
