NZD/USD finds some support near 0.6200 mark, remains well offered below 200 DMA

- NZD/USD attracts aggressive sellers on Monday amid broad-based USD strength.
- A sharp rise in Oil prices lifts bets for more Fed rate hikes and boosts the buck.
- The market focus now shifts to this week’s US macro data and the RBNZ meeting.
The NZD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on the first day of a new week and extends Friday's rejection slide from the vicinity of the 0.6300 mark, or its highest level since February 16. The pair, however, manages to rebound a few pips from the daily low and trades around the 0.6230 region during the early European session, still down nearly 0.50% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) strengthens across the board amid fresh bets for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the NZD/USD pair. Crude Oil prices rise sharply following a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ and fuel inflation fears, which might force the Federal Reserve to move back to its inflation-fighting rate hikes. In fact, the markets are now pricing in a greater possibility of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in May. This pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback.
That said, a stable performance around the equity markets acts as a headwind for the safe-haven buck and lends support to the risk-sensitive Kiwi, at least for the time being. Any optimism in the markets, however, is likely to be short-lived amid concerns about a deeper global economic downturn. The worries resurfaced after data out of Asia showed that manufacturing activity in Japan contracted during March, while growth in China stalled during the reported month. This might hold back traders from placing bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair and positioning for any meaningful upside.
Even from a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution for bullish traders. Market participants now look to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the early North American session. This week's rather busy economic docket also features the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and the US monthly employment data, or the NFP report on Friday, which will help determine the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|0.6261
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6279
|Daily SMA100
|0.6295
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6298
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6298
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.618
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6298
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6261
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
