NZD/USD finds some composure in mid-0.6700s, eyes Powell speech/NZ CPI later this week

- NZD/USD is attempting to snap a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, having found some composure in the mid-0.6700s.
- The pair has performed poorly recently amid the buoyant buck/weak equities.
- Traders are eyeing an upcoming speech from Fed Chair Powell, as well as NZ CPI this week.
NZD/USD is attempting to snap a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, having found some composure in the mid-0.6700s, though failing to hold above the 0.6750 mark. The pair fell to fresh more than one-month lows on Monday, extending on what has so far been a very poor April, with the pair currently trading nearly 3.0% lower versus the end of last month.
Upside the US dollar/US yields as traders price in a more aggressive Fed tightening cycle in wake of recent hawkish rhetoric from the bank’s policymakers and downside in global equity markets, which remain nervous about central bank tightening, inflation, geopolitics and supply chain disruption amid lockdowns in China have been the main factor weighing on the pair so far this month.
And analysts are flagging a risk that the trends of a stronger buck/higher US yields may yet have further room to run, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to solidify expectations that the Fed will hike interest rates by 50 bps at upcoming meetings. This could well tip NZD/USD below 0.6700.
But kiwi traders should also be aware of the release of key Q1 2022 Consumer Price Inflation figures on Thursday. The YoY rate of inflation is seen jumping to 7.1% and the QoQ rate of price gain is seen hitting 2.0%. After the RBNZ lifted interest rates by 50 bps to 1.50% last week, a few more 50 bps rate hikes might well be in store, maintaining NZD’s rate advantage over the US dollar. This could act to cushion further losses.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6735
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6747
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6895
|Daily SMA50
|0.6814
|Daily SMA100
|0.6784
|Daily SMA200
|0.6902
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction after rebounding above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The risk-averse market environment, as reflected by a more-than-1% decline in the Euro Stoxx 600 Index, and rising US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the pair to stage a steady recovery on Tuesday.
GBP/USD pulls away from session highs, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after rising toward mid-1.3000s in the early European morning. The greenback preserves its strength on rising US T-bond yields and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction on Tuesday.
Gold remains on defensive amid faster Fed hike views
A combination of diverging forces makes it difficult for gold to find direction on Tuesday. The Fed’s hawkish outlook and sustained dollar strength continue to act as a headwind while risk-aversion limits the yellow metal's losses.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu price undergoes a bearish wave as FED official paints a dire picture of the rate path. SHIB price is further on the backfoot as quarterly earnings put investors on edge.
HYMC stock volatile as Twitter account predicts $20 share price
Hycroft Mining (HYMC) stock spiked late last week as retail traders jumped on the potential price target of $20 placed on the stock by a Twitter trading account.