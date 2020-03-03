NZD/USD finds offers as NZ Treasury says virus to weigh on outlook

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD reverses lower from the 5-day average resistance. 
  • New Zealand's Treasury sees the virus outbreak having a prolonged negative impact on the economy.

The selling interest around the New Zealand dollar seems to have strengthened with the nation's Treasury warning of a prolonged negative impact of coronavirus pandemic on the domestic economy. 

Rejected at 5-day MA

The pair faced rejection at the descending 5-day average at 0.6271 about two hours ago and is currently trading near 0.6250, representing a 0.14% drop on the day. 

New Zealand Treasury's monthly report said the global spread of the virus is increasing the risks of a substantial negative impact that may persist for several quarters. 

While the Domestic data from January signaled a pickup in momentum with business sentiment indicators showing large gains, the virus outbreak is weighing on the outlook, the report added. 

The dip, however, could be reversed as the risk sentiment seems to have stabilized. The futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.40% gain at press time. The index rallied by over 4.6 percent on Monday on hopes fora coordinated rate cuts by major central banks. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6252
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 0.6241
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.638
Daily SMA50 0.6523
Daily SMA100 0.6484
Daily SMA200 0.6488
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.628
Previous Daily Low 0.6195
Previous Weekly High 0.6359
Previous Weekly Low 0.6192
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6228
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6197
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6113
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6282
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6323
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6367

 

 

