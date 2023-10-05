- NZD/USD rebounds from daily lows, trading at 0.5944, amidst a backdrop of varied US economic data.
- US Initial Jobless Claims slightly up, while the trade deficit narrows to a three-year low, offering a mixed impact on the USD.
- Money market futures begin pricing in potential Fed rate cuts for June 2024, despite Fed projections.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gained traction versus the Greenback (USD) early in the New York session, following a round of economic data from the United States that failed to underpin the safe-haven status of the USD. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD exchanges hands at 0.5944 after bouncing from daily lows of 0.5907.
The NZD/USD resumed its uptrend as US economic data, US Treasury bond yields present a mixed picture
The ongoing pullback in the Greenback is bolstering most G7 currencies. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 30 raised to 207K, below forecasts of 210K, but exceeding the prior week’s reading of 205K. Although it shows a minuscule uptick, the labor market remains tight. At the same time, the US Department of Commerce announced the US trade deficit narrowed to a three-year low in August, with numbers coming at $-56.3 billion, below the consensus of $-62.3 billion, and July’s $-64.7 billion.
Although the data was US Dollar-supportive, the drop in US Treasury bond yields is a headwind for the buck. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against six currencies, falls 0.21% to 105.54.
US bond yields are dropping while money market futures began to price in US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts for June of 2024. That contradicts the latest Fed projections of keeping rates at around 5.10%, by Fed officials. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders expect rates to drop towards 4.50%-4.75%.
Aside from this, the New Zealand (NZ) economic docket during the Asian session revealed the Commodity Price Index for September, which showed an increase of 1.2%, above the latest -2.9% plunge in the previous period. In addition, the latest NZIER Business Confidence dropped 52% in Q3 compared to Q2’s 63% slump.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5944
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.5914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5927
|Daily SMA50
|0.5971
|Daily SMA100
|0.607
|Daily SMA200
|0.6173
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5926
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.605
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5899
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5891
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5825
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5959
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5993
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
