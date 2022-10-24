- NZD/USD has displayed a rebound move to near 0.5700 as DXY turns quiet after a roller-coaster move.
- Investors’ risk appetite has trimmed as S&P500 futures have surrendered their morning gains.
- The US S&P PMI data is expected to display a weaker performance ahead.
The NZD/USD pair has defended the downside around 0.5720 as investors are shrugging off fears of China Xi Jinping’s third-term leadership announcement. The asset has started displaying reflex actions after a drop and is expected to recover ahead.
Overall risk profile in the market is displaying a decline in investors’ risk appetite as S&P500 futures have surrendered major of their morning gains. The US dollar index (DXY) is eyeing stability after a roller-coaster ride and is continuously auctioning above the critical hurdle of 112.00. Returns on US government bonds have declined sharply. The 10-year US Treasury yields have tumbled to 4.16%, at the press time.
The continuation of China’s XI Jinping leadership for the third time has created havoc for Chinese equities as the risk of a slowdown in economic prospects has escalated. It is worth noting that New Zealand is a leading trading partner of China and weaker Chinese prospects could lead to lower exports for the antipodean.
Also, Monday morning’s China Trade Balance data impacted the kiwi bulls. The overall Trade Balance has accelerated to $84.74B vs. the expectations of $81.0B and the prior release of $79.39B. China’s export data has remained upbeat while their imports have remained flat at 0.3%, much lower than the estimates of 1%. A lower-than-projected Chinese imports data brought volatility in the kiwi counter.
Going forward, the US S&P PMI data will be a key trigger for the asset. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 51.2 vs. the prior release of 52.0 while the Services PMI may drop to 49.2 from 49.3 reported earlier.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5732
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.575
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5661
|Daily SMA50
|0.592
|Daily SMA100
|0.6096
|Daily SMA200
|0.6387
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5599
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5705
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5643
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5815
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
