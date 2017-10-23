NZD/USD:finally finding its footing? - ANZ

NZD/USD:finally finding its footing? - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that NZD/USD appears to have found its footing, falling to key longer-term technical levels after the announcement a centre-left coalition.
Key Quotes:
"Policy announcements will be scrutinised for economic growth implications this week. USD strength could continue to weigh too, with political developments elsewhere weighing on the EUR and JPY, a solid data pulse to remain and the possibility of tax reforms being advanced."
