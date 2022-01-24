NZD/USD falls below 0.6700 mark for the first time since November 2020

- A combination of negative factors dragged NZD/USD to an over one-year low on Monday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations provided a strong boost to the greenback and exerted pressure.
- The risk-off mood further contributed to driving flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to the 0.6680 area, or the lowest level since November 2020 in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation during the first half of the trading day on Monday, the NZD/USD pair met with a fresh supply and prolonged its bearish trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so. The US dollar made a solid comeback amid growing acceptance that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace than anticipated.
In fact, the markets have fully priced in the prospects for an eventual lift-off in March and expect a total of four rate hikes in 2022. Apart from this, the risk-off mood – as depicted by an extension of the recent fall in the equity markets – further benefitted the safe-haven greenback and drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
A combination of factors dragged the NZD/USD pair below the 2021 swing lows support, taking along some trading stops placed near the 0.6700 round-figure mark. The downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling, which might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash US PMI prints (Manufacturing and Services) for a fresh impetus. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.
The key focus, however, will remain on the outcome of a crucial two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced during the US session on Wednesday. Investors will look for clues about the likely timing of when the Fed will commence its policy tightening cycle. This, in turn, will drive the USD and determine the near-term trajectory for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6679
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|0.6712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6823
|Daily SMA100
|0.6943
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6762
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6827
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6672
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.