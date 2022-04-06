NZD/USD falls back to test key 0.6900 support area as buck strengthens post-Fed minutes

- NZD/USD fell to test key support around 0.6900 in recent trade as the US dollar picked up post-Fed minutes.
- The pair was also weighed on Wednesday as global equity and commodity prices fell.
A sharp decline in global equity and commodity prices plus a pick up in the strength of the US dollar in wake of a hawkish Fed minutes release saw NZD/USD fall back to test the 0.6900 level on Wednesday. For now, support at the big figure in the form of last Friday’s lows, the 21-Day Moving Average at 0.6897 and the 200-Day Moving Average at 0.6906 is holding up and the pair has rebounded into the 0.6910s.
But it nonetheless still trades with losses of about 0.4% on the day, with the kiwi also facing headwinds in the form of a significant weakness in its antipodean counterpart the Aussie. At current levels, NZD/USD now trades more than 1.5% lower versus earlier weekly highs in the 0.7030s.
The kiwi’s recent depreciation versus the US dollar is in fitting with that seen across G10 markets, as deteriorating risk appetite spurs safe-haven FX flows and markets bet on an ever more aggressive approach from the Fed to monetary tightening in the coming year.
With NZD/USD for now holding up well above key support in the 0.6900 area, many kiwi bulls will remain confident. Even in the face of rocky risk appetite conditions and hawkish repricing of Fed expectations, the kiwi has shown in recent weeks that it can perform well.
Recent strong performance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (NZD/USD still trades over 4.0% higher versus 24 February lows) has its roots in the rise in global commodity prices. As long as commodities continue to trade at elevated levels versus prior to the start of the war (some commodity strategists have argued the war means “structurally higher” commodity prices), NZD/USD retains a strong chance of rallying back above 0.70.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6917
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.6948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.69
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7035
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
