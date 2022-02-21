NZD/USD falls back to 0.6700 level as Ukraine crisis escalates, but kiwi remains underpinned pre-RBNZ

- NZD/USD has fallen back to the 0.6700 area in recent trade as the US dollar enjoy a modest intra-day recovery.
- The buck has been underpinned in recent trade as geopolitical tensions regarding the Ukraine crisis rise.
- Ahead, aside from geopolitics, the main event of the week will be the RBNZ rate decision.
NZD/USD has fallen back to 0.6700 in recent trade after hitting fresh monthly highs in the 0.6730s earlier in the session, as the US dollar enjoys a modest intra-day recovery amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delivering a long, inflammatory speech where he practically criticised everything about the existence of the state of Ukraine and will soon announce a decision to recognise the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions. Investors have been buying safe-haven dollars in recent trade and selling other G10 currencies, including the kiwi, out of fear that this recognition will lead to an escalation of tensions between the militaries of Ukraine and Russia.
At current levels, NZD/USD is still trading with gains of about 01% on the day, with traders seemingly reluctant to short the kiwi/unload long positions ahead of this Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting. Analysts are split over whether the bank will hike by 25bps or 50bps and that hawkish risk seems to be underpinning NZD/USD in 0.6700 area. Otherwise, Fed speak and US data this week including flash February PMIs, the second estimate of Q4 GDP growth and January Core PCE data will be worth watching, but will likely play fiddle to the RBNZ meeting and geopolitical developments.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6644
|Daily SMA50
|0.6731
|Daily SMA100
|0.6864
|Daily SMA200
|0.6957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6685
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6768
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
