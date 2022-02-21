NZD/USD falls back to 0.6700 level as Ukraine crisis escalates, but kiwi remains underpinned pre-RBNZ

  • NZD/USD has fallen back to the 0.6700 area in recent trade as the US dollar enjoy a modest intra-day recovery.
  • The buck has been underpinned in recent trade as geopolitical tensions regarding the Ukraine crisis rise.
  • Ahead, aside from geopolitics, the main event of the week will be the RBNZ rate decision.

NZD/USD has fallen back to 0.6700 in recent trade after hitting fresh monthly highs in the 0.6730s earlier in the session, as the US dollar enjoys a modest intra-day recovery amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been delivering a long, inflammatory speech where he practically criticised everything about the existence of the state of Ukraine and will soon announce a decision to recognise the independence of two breakaway Ukrainian regions. Investors have been buying safe-haven dollars in recent trade and selling other G10 currencies, including the kiwi, out of fear that this recognition will lead to an escalation of tensions between the militaries of Ukraine and Russia.

At current levels, NZD/USD is still trading with gains of about 01% on the day, with traders seemingly reluctant to short the kiwi/unload long positions ahead of this Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting. Analysts are split over whether the bank will hike by 25bps or 50bps and that hawkish risk seems to be underpinning NZD/USD in 0.6700 area. Otherwise, Fed speak and US data this week including flash February PMIs, the second estimate of Q4 GDP growth and January Core PCE data will be worth watching, but will likely play fiddle to the RBNZ meeting and geopolitical developments.

NZD/Usd

Overview
Today last price 0.67
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 0.6695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6644
Daily SMA50 0.6731
Daily SMA100 0.6864
Daily SMA200 0.6957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.673
Previous Daily Low 0.6685
Previous Weekly High 0.673
Previous Weekly Low 0.6593
Previous Monthly High 0.6891
Previous Monthly Low 0.6529
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6702
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6676
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6658
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.663
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6749
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6768

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD is under renewed pressure as US President Vladimir Putin recognizes the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic as independent from the Ukrainian Republic, following the Security Council Meeting. Stocks markets are closed due to Presidents Day but futures entered sell-off mode in the US and Europe, reflecting the ongoing risk-aversion. 

GBP/USD lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.3600, erasing a large portion of its daily gains. The souring market mood amid renewed concerns over a Russian invasion is forcing investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets. 

Gold surged to $1,908.23 a troy ounce, its highest since early in June 2021 as financial markets kick-started the week in risk-off mode. Escalating geopolitical tensions on the border between Ukraine and Russia are behind the dismal mood, as a war in Europe seems imminent.

Cardano price action has recently achieved (and developing) some historical behaviors not seen in any of the top ten market cap cryptocurrencies – or nearly the entire altcoin space. 

NIO succumbed to broader selling pressure on Friday as the US government firmly believes that Russia is planning its imminent attack on Ukraine.

