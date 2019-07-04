NZD/USD fails to hold above 0.67, waits for next catalyst

- NZD/USD stays in consolidation after 2-week long uptrend.
- Trading action remains subdued on Thursday amid Independence Day holiday.
The NZD/USD pair staged a rebound following Monday's sharp drop but failed to hold above the 0.67 mark. As of writing, the pair was down 0.27% on a daily basis at 0.6685.
The lack of significant macroeconomic data releases and fresh developments surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict, which have been impacting the antipodean's market valuation, allowed the pair to make a technical correction of the impressive rally that lasted two weeks and carried the pair from 0.65 area above 0.67.
Meanwhile, after the upsurge witnessed on Monday, the US Dollar Index lost its steam and started to move sideways as investors trying to figure out the Fed's next policy move. With the trading volume thinning out amid the Independence Holiday on Thursday, the index extended its consolidation and was last seen flat on the day at 96.75.
On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish its closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls report. Previewing the data, " Expectations stand at an increase of 160K – a tad below the long-term averages but generally a return to normal. Analysts are cautiously optimistic," wrote FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.
"Regarding wages,– which have only marginally dipped from the high levels – estimates stand at an increase of 0.3% MoM and 3.2% YoY. This is a repeat of last month's projections. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at low levels of 3.6%."
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6685
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6612
|Daily SMA50
|0.6592
|Daily SMA100
|0.6696
|Daily SMA200
|0.6711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.672
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6669
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6722
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6647
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6778
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.