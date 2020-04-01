NZD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China Caixin PMI, remains below 0.6000

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains below 0.6000, despite the latest bounce, after China data.
  • Downbeat comments from New Zealand Finance Minister, pessimistic calls due to the virus earlier weighed on the pair.
  • A light economic calendar will keep COVID-19 headlines in the drive’s seat.

Although China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data, NZD/USD remains on the back foot below 0.6000, currently around 0.5950, during early Wednesday.

Read: China Caixin/IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI, March, jumps to 50.1 (vs 40.3 in Feb, poll 45.5)

The reason for the pair’s failure to cheer the data from China could be traced from pessimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). New Zealand (NZ) Treasury spread worries concerning the economic impact of the virus and offered weakness to the Kiwi pair during the early-Asia. In his Parliamentary appearance, NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson anticipated a yearly contraction of 10% in Q2 2020 GDP as well as a double-digit unemployment rate versus the previous month’s 4.0% mark.

Also contributing to the pair’s weakness could be the US President Donald Trump’s indication of tough two weeks and the White House expectations of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths due to the deadly disease. Additionally, numbers suggesting more than 1,000 deaths due to the virus in New York City also strengthened the fears.

As a result, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy and exert downside pressure on the pair. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to 0.661%, down four basis points (bps) whereas Japan’s NIKKEI mark 1.53% losses to 18,630 by the press time.

Given the virus headlines’ major impact on the global markets, coupled with a lack of data/events ahead of the US session, investors will keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for near-term direction. In doing so, the COVID-19 updates will be the key to watch.

Technical analysis

While 10-day SMA near 0.5875 is on the seller’s radar, buyers will look for entry beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 0.6020.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5943
Today Daily Change -18 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.30%
Today daily open 0.5961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6026
Daily SMA50 0.6265
Daily SMA100 0.6414
Daily SMA200 0.6432
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.604
Previous Daily Low 0.5909
Previous Weekly High 0.607
Previous Weekly Low 0.5589
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5959
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.599
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5839
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6161

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Bulls back in control, eyes 108.00 amid broad US dollar rebound

USD/JPY: Bulls back in control, eyes 108.00 amid broad US dollar rebound

USD/JPY jumps back on the bids in tandem with the US dollar when compared to its main rivals, taking the rates back towards 108.00. The further upside, however, may remain capped amid losses in the Japanese equities and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6150 despite upbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6150 despite upbeat China Caixin PMI

AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6150, as markets shrug off an unexpected expansion in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and less dovish RBA minutes. Cautious risk tone amid looming coronavirus concerns weighs on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent.

Read more

Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs

Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback. The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.

Gold News

WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion

WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion

WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures