NZD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China Caixin PMI, remains below 0.6000

- NZD/USD remains below 0.6000, despite the latest bounce, after China data.
- Downbeat comments from New Zealand Finance Minister, pessimistic calls due to the virus earlier weighed on the pair.
- A light economic calendar will keep COVID-19 headlines in the drive’s seat.
Although China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data, NZD/USD remains on the back foot below 0.6000, currently around 0.5950, during early Wednesday.
Read: China Caixin/IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI, March, jumps to 50.1 (vs 40.3 in Feb, poll 45.5)
The reason for the pair’s failure to cheer the data from China could be traced from pessimism surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19). New Zealand (NZ) Treasury spread worries concerning the economic impact of the virus and offered weakness to the Kiwi pair during the early-Asia. In his Parliamentary appearance, NZ Finance Minister Grant Robertson anticipated a yearly contraction of 10% in Q2 2020 GDP as well as a double-digit unemployment rate versus the previous month’s 4.0% mark.
Also contributing to the pair’s weakness could be the US President Donald Trump’s indication of tough two weeks and the White House expectations of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths due to the deadly disease. Additionally, numbers suggesting more than 1,000 deaths due to the virus in New York City also strengthened the fears.
As a result, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy and exert downside pressure on the pair. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to 0.661%, down four basis points (bps) whereas Japan’s NIKKEI mark 1.53% losses to 18,630 by the press time.
Given the virus headlines’ major impact on the global markets, coupled with a lack of data/events ahead of the US session, investors will keep eyes on the qualitative catalysts for near-term direction. In doing so, the COVID-19 updates will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
While 10-day SMA near 0.5875 is on the seller’s radar, buyers will look for entry beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 0.6020.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5943
|Today Daily Change
|-18 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|0.5961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6026
|Daily SMA50
|0.6265
|Daily SMA100
|0.6414
|Daily SMA200
|0.6432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.604
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.607
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5839
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6031
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
