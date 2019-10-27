NZD/USD fails to cheer the latest trade-positive headlines on New Zealand holiday

- NZD/USD remains below 10-day SMA despite progress on the US-China trade deal.
- The USTR suggests nearing agreement on some sections of the trade deal with China.
- New Zealand (NZ) markets are closed today.
Weekend news concerning the US-China trade deal seems to fail to please the NZD/USD pair buyers on New Zealand holiday as the quote seesaws around 0.6355 amid Monday morning in Asia.
Following another round of trade talks between the top diplomats of the United States (US) and China, via a phone call, the Reuters released news quoting statements from the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office that says, “They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement. Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future.”
It was also mentioned in the statement that China will lift a ban on US poultry imports while the US will import Chinese-made cooked poultry and catfish products.
Despite positive developments concerning the major threat to the global economy, the Kiwi pair fails to recover as New Zealand markets are closed in observance of Labor Day.
Investors will now look for the second-tier activity numbers and Good Trade Balance from the US for fresh directions. However, news concerning the US-China trade won’t be ignored if flashed.
Technical Analysis
Unless closing beyond the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.6370, expectations of prices declining back to 21-day SMA level of 0.6330 and then to 0.6300 remain on the cards. Should there be an uptick in the quote that crosses 0.6370 mark, 0.6400 and the recent highs close to 0.6440 will be the key to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk aversion plays against the shared currency
The American dollar has advanced slowly but steadily throughout the past week, ending it with gains against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed Friday at 1.1079, in spite US data released at the end of the week didn’t back the greenback.
GBP/USD: Brexit turmoil keeping Pound pressured
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3012 at the beginning of the week, the highest since last May, but closed it in the red around 1.2830, as there’s no light at the end of the Brexit tunnel. The European Union will decide for how long it would grant a Brexit extension.
USD/JPY: Consolidating at October highs, bullish
The USD/JPY has finished the week with modest gains at 108.66, having been unable to reach a fresh October high. The pair has spent these last few days ranging amid persistent Brexit uncertainty keeping demand for safe-haven assets underpinned.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.