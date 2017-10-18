NZD/USD: fade any NZD strength? - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that speculation in betting markets that NZ First would side with Labour weighed on kiwi overnight, but really just highlights market nerves around a possible announcement today.

Key Quotes:

"Whether any initial reaction to an announcement is sustained will depend critically on policy concessions and perceived stability.

But looking beyond politics and near-term noise, we still prefer to fade any NZD strength. Support 0.7110 Resistance 0.720."