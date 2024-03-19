NZD/USD faces some selling pressure above 0.6050, eyes on Fed rate decision

The NZD/USD pair remains under some selling pressure during the early European session on Tuesday. The uptick in the US Dollar Index (DXY) to two-week highs above 103.80 weighs on the NZD/USD pair. Markets are in a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The pair currently trades around 0.6053, down 0.53% on the day. The US economic data in recent weeks indicated that the US economy is strong and inflation remains elevated. The data might convince the Fed to delay the interest rate cuts, which lift the US Dollar (USD) broadly. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he was not concerned about inflation data that remains above the central bank’s target, as the Fed’s preferred gauge has eased notably over the past year. Markets expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight time at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. Powell stated that the Fed is likely to cut its key interest rate this year, but he wants to see more evidence that inflation is falling sustainably back to the 2% target. Financial markets have priced in a nearly 73% chance that the Fed will cut rates in July, according to the CME FedWatch Tools. On the Kiwi front, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that China is ready to work with New Zealand to implement an upgraded version of the China-New Zealand free trade agreement. However, this positive headline failed to boost the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar (NZD). Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on New Zealand’s Westpac Consumer Survey for the first quarter (Q1), due on Wednesday, followed by the Current Account. The Fed interest rate decision and the press conference will be the highlight for this week, On Thursday, the focus will turn to the New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4, which is expected to grow 0.1% QoQ.

