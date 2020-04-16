NZD/USD faces solid support at 0.5870 – UOB

Occasional pullbacks in NZD/USD is expected to meet solid contention in the 0.5870 area, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our view yesterday was that ‘barring a move above 0.6135, NZD is expected to weaken to 0.6060 (next support at 0.6030 is likely out of reach)’. While our expectation for NZD to weaken was correct, the extent of the decline that sent NZD plunging to a low of 0.5956 was unexpected (NZD closed at 0.5997, down by -1.78%, the third largest 1-day decline this year). Despite severely oversold conditions, there is still some room for NZD to weaken to 0.5910. For today, a break of the next support at 0.5870 would come as a surprise. Resistance is at 0.6000 followed 0.6030.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we noted yesterday (15 Apr, spot at 0.6090) that ‘short-term momentum has waned considerably and the odds for further NZD strength have diminished’, we did not anticipate the sped-up price action that sent NZD plunging by a whopping -1.78% (NY close of 0.5997). The near-term risk has shifted to the downside but at this stage, it is too early to expect a major decline. From here, NZD is expected to trade on the back foot unless it can move above 0.6050. On the downside, 0.5870 is a solid support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
