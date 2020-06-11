NZD/USD faces shrinking odds for extra upside – UOB

Prospects of further strength in NZD/USD appears to be losing some momentum, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We expected NZD to ‘consolidate and trade between 0.6450 and 0.6550’ yesterday. However, it rose briefly to an overnight high of 0.6585 before easing off quickly. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat but it is too early to expect a sustained decline. For today, NZD is more likely to trade sideways, likely not moving out of yesterday’s broad range of 0.6497/0.6585.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday, we indicated that ‘conditions remain overbought but the resilient rally in NZD appears not ready to call it a day just yet’. We added, ‘any further advance is expected to be at a slower pace’. NZD subsequently edged to a fresh high of 0.6580 before plummeting to a low of 0.6469. The low is not far above our ‘strong support’ level of 0.6450. While only a break of 0.6450 would indicate that the positive phase that started about 3 weeks ago has ended (see annotations in the chart below), the odds for further NZD have diminished. From here, unless NZD can move and stay above 0.6550 within these 1 to 2 days, a break of 0.6450 would not be surprising and would indicate that NZD has moved into a consolidation phase.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
