  • NZD/USD edged higher for the second straight day amid the ongoing USD profit-taking slide.
  • Stronger-than-expected quarterly inflation data from New Zealand also offered some support.
  • Rebounding US bond yields helped limit the USD losses and capped the upside for the major.

The NZD/USD pair built on last week's bounce from the 0.6060 area, or its lowest level since May 2020 and gained traction for the second successive day on Monday. The momentum lifted spot prices to over a one-week low, though lacked any follow-through and faltered near the 0.6200 round-figure mark.

Several Federal Reserve officials signalled last week that they did not favour the bigger rate hike that the markets priced in following the release of red-hot US consumer inflation. This, in turn, forced investors to trim their bets for a supersized 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July, which continued undermining the US dollar and offered some support to the NZD/USD pair.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets dragged the safe-haven USD away from a two-decade high. This, along with stronger-than-expected quarterly inflation data from New Zealand benefitted the risk-sensitive kiwi. The risk-on impulse, meanwhile, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, which helped limit the USD losses and capped any further gains.

Spot prices have now retreated to the 0.6165 region, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful upside. In the absence of any major market-moving US economic data, the NZD/USD remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. This further makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying to confirm that the pair has formed a near-term bottom.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6165
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 0.6168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6214
Daily SMA50 0.6321
Daily SMA100 0.6553
Daily SMA200 0.6704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6177
Previous Daily Low 0.6083
Previous Weekly High 0.6193
Previous Weekly Low 0.6061
Previous Monthly High 0.6576
Previous Monthly Low 0.6197
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6141
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6119
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6108
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6049
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6014
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6202
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6237
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

