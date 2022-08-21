- NZD/USD has sensed selling pressure around 0.6180 on an expectation of hawkish guidance by the Fed.
- Fed could slow down the pace of hiking interest rates to safeguard US economic activities.
- Kiwi investors will focus on PBOC’s interest rate policy and Retail Sales data.
The NZD/USD pair is hovering around 0.6176 at open and is building a base for further downside ahead. The asset displayed a five-day losing streak earlier after printing a fresh two-month high of 0.6469. The major is expected to extend its downside after violating Friday’s low at 0.6165. It will continue the losing spell as the US dollar index (DXY) will hog the limelight ahead of the US dollar index (DXY) will hog the limelight ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
As per the minutes from the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s July monetary policy, the Fed could slow down the pace of hiking interest rates to safeguard US economic activities from the consequences of squeezing liquidity. A decline in the availability of cheap money in the economy will force the credit availing community to stick to ultra-filtered investment opportunities only.
On the kiwi front, a spree of hiking the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has failed to support the antipodean. The RBNZ elevated the OCR by 50 basis points (bps) fourth time in a row to 3% and is seeing the OCR to 4%. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr is escalating the critical rates to fight the ramping inflation.
This week, the NZ Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. Earlier, the economic data landed at -0.5%. Price pressures persist in the kiwi economy and over that a decline in the economic data will put the kiwi dollar on tenterhooks.
In today’s session, investors will keep an eye on the interest rate decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Currently, the one-year Prime Lending Rate (PLR) is at 3.7% while the five-year PLR is at 4.45%. A dovish stance by the PBOC on lending rates will strengthen the kiwi bulls. It is worth noting that NZ is a leading trading partner of China. Therefore, a loose monetary policy by the PBOC will support the antipodean.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6175
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|0.6213
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6299
|Daily SMA50
|0.6258
|Daily SMA100
|0.6409
|Daily SMA200
|0.6602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6165
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is testing a critical daily support area for the open
For the open, the Aussie will need to break above 0.6880 or the bulls will be under heat with prospects of a run below 0.6866. AUD/USD was under pressure into the final days of last week with the labour market data providing a bit of something for everyone.
EUR/USD declines towards 1.0000 on expectation of hawkish guidance by Fed in Jackson Hole
The EUR/USD pair has continued its two-day losing streak after dropping below Friday’s low at 1.0032 in its opening session. The asset is declining towards parity as investors are expecting hawkish guidance from the Fed at US Jackson Hole Symposium this week.
Gold sees establishment below $1,750 as focus shifts to Jackson Hole
Gold price has declined consecutively for five trading sessions after printing a monthly high of $1,807.96. The precious metal has slipped below $1,750.00 for the first time in August. It is likely to establish below the above-mentioned critical point.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu has potential to beat the slump
Ethereum whales hold on to their Shiba Inu holdings worth over $163 million, fueling bullish sentiment among SHIB holders. Despite massive profit-taking when SHIB hit the $0.00001732, large wallet investors have a bullish outlook on the meme coin.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!