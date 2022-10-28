- NZD/USD has sensed selling pressure at around 0.5870 as the DXY has rebounded.
- Risk sentiment is turning averse as S&P500 futures have extended their morning losses.
- A slowdown in consumer spending has trimmed hawkish Fed bets.
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a corrective move after facing hurdles around the critical resistance of 0.5870 in the early European session. The asset has failed to cross Thursday’s high decisively as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded after sensing buying interest around 110.30.
Meanwhile, risk sentiment is turning averse as S&P500 futures have extended their morning losses. Bleak growth projections presented by US tech companies are weighing pressure on the US 500-stock basket. The 10-year US Treasury yields have resurfaced firmly despite declining bets for a hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed). At the press time, the 10-year yields are trading at 3.95%, 0.29% higher than their prior release.
The CME FedWatch tool is displaying the odds of 75 basis points (bps) rate hike at 84.8%. A slowdown in consumer spending has triggered chances of exhaustion in inflationary pressures. For the third quarter, consumer spending expanded by 1.4% vs. a prior expansion of 2.0%. A decline in household demand may restrict further price growth for goods and services.
Going forward, investors will go busy with the monetary policy event by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
On the NZ front, a significant decline in China’s GDP projections could weigh on kiwi bulls as New Zealand is a leading trading partner of China. Global institution International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for China, citing Covid-19 lockdowns and the real estate crisis as responsible for a decline in economic activities.
The latest review from IMF dictates that "Risks to the banking system from the real estate sector are rising because of substantial exposure." Projections for GDP have been trimmed to 3.2% vs. prior estimations of 4.4%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5846
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.5828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5675
|Daily SMA50
|0.5876
|Daily SMA100
|0.6069
|Daily SMA200
|0.6367
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5871
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5788
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5771
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5551
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.587
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5953
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
