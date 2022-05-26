- NZD/USD is aiming to recapture 0.6500 as the risk-on impulse is dominating the FX domain.
- A spree of jumbo rate hikes by the RBNZ has triggered the recession fears.
- The DXY is expected to report more losses on weak economic data.
The NZD/USD pair is advancing gradually higher in the early Asian session after hitting a low of 0.6455 on Thursday. The pair is displaying a consolidation on a broader note and eventually a squeeze in volatility, which will be followed by a breakout in the same. The trading range in the asset after the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has been 0.6437-0.6500.
It seems like a set trading range after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBNZ has puzzled the market participants as they are unable to decide whether to ditch kiwi bulls or not. The RBNZ featured a consecutive Official Cash Rate (OCR) hike by 50 basis points (bps) as the central bank is deploying all necessary measures to contain the soaring inflation. However, a spree of prompt actions by the RBNZ by stepping up their OCR has pressed the recession button. The continuation of an extreme hawkish monetary policy by the RBNZ will squeeze liquidity from the market swiftly and the unavailability of the dirt-cheap money will force the corporate to stick to multi-filtered investments.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is expected to refresh its monthly lows amid positive market sentiment. The risk-on impulse has diminished the safe-haven’s appeal. The DXY has been hammered on Thursday on lower than expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. The annualized GDP landed at -1.5% vs. -1.3% as expected. Also, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices remained stable at 7%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the Core PCE Price Index, which may tumble to 4.9% against the prior print of 5.2%. Apart from that, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) will hog the limelight, which is seen unchanged at 59.1.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.6475
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6392
|Daily SMA50
|0.6668
|Daily SMA100
|0.6698
|Daily SMA200
|0.6833
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6515
|Previous Daily Low
|0.642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6565
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
