NZD/USD eyes to fill the week-start gap below 0.6750 amid Russia-Ukraine stand-off

- NZD/USD begins the week with a downside gap, picks up bids of late.
- Russian central bank sanctions, West united to cut some banks from Moscow from SWIFT.
- Talks between Ukraine and Russia trigger cautious optimism as well.
- Second-tier NZ, US data may decorate today’s calendar, Moscow-Kyiv headlines are the key.
NZD/USD began the week’s trading with a downside gap to 0.6664 as markets reacted to the weekend news with a stark risk-off mood. However, the kiwi pair regains upside momentum afterward and is currently taking the bids around 0.6700 amid hopes of easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. That said, the quote rose for the consecutive four weeks in the last.
The Western leaders finally agreed to cut some of the Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system, also marked sanctions on the Russian central bank, to portray their dislike of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. In a reaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert and offered another blow to the market sentiment.
However, headlines conveying the Ukraine-Russia peace talks, at the Belarus-Ukrainian border, seemed to have offered a sigh of relief as the Asian markets gain momentum on Monday morning.
Hence, risk appetite witnessed a heavy blow at the start but the mood is improving as traders gain news headlines on the key geopolitical issues, which in turn helps NZD/USD to pare the week-start losses.
That said, markets printed heavy risk-off during the last week but the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) hawkish tone and a 0.25% rate-hike seems to have helped the kiwi pair a fourth weekly upside by the end of Friday’s trading.
Moving on, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat and will direct immediate NZD/USD moves. However, ANZ Business Confidence and Activity Outlook data for February may offer immediate directions to the pair traders. Following that, the US trade numbers for January and Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index for February will decorate the daily calendar. That said, major attention will be given to Tuesday’s China PMIs for February and Friday’s US jobs report, not to forget the Russia-Ukraine headlines.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD bears need to remain cautious until witnessing a clear downside break of the monthly support line, around 0.6650 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.71%
|Today daily open
|0.6748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6728
|Daily SMA100
|0.6854
|Daily SMA200
|0.6946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6752
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly High
|0.681
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.663
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gaps down to print fresh lows for 2022 on stark concerns over the Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD falls to fresh lows for 2022 following weekend headlines surrounding the Ukraine crisis. There are also prospects of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia but there is no full picture on this as of yet. However, there are hopes of peace talks that balances out the nuclear noise in the markets.
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.3300 ahead of Putin’s nuclear deterrent on Ukraine
GBP/USD has opened on a gap down note below 1.3350 on Putin’s nuclear deterrent on Ukraine. The expectations of a recession in Europe have set a negative undertone in the market. The Russian-Ukraine negotiations may provide fresh impetus to investors.
Gold: Volatility to continue as investors stay on edge Premium
Gold fell sharply after surging above $1,970 and ended the week in negative territory. The near-term technical outlook remains bullish as long as $1,870 support holds. A prolonged Russia-Ukraine war could help the yellow metal gain traction.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
Risk-off start to week: Russia's Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert
In the latest escalation to the Ukraine crisis, Russia's Vladimir Putin has been reported to order his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. The Guardian reports: ''The Russian leader is prepared to resort to the most extreme level of brinkmanship in his effort to achieve victory in Ukraine.''