  • The NZD clings to gains as one of the G8 currencies posting gains vs. the USD.
  • Data from the United States underpinned the US Dollar, as manufacturing activity is a tough nut to crack.
  • New Zealand’s Building Permits surprisingly rose after August’s fall.

The NZD/USD rises in the North American session but remains off the daily highs above 0.5900, as a report showed that manufacturing activity in the US, albeit slowing, the economy is at expansion, a headwind for the NZD. Nevertheless, a possible review of China’s Covid-19 restrictions and an RBA rate hike kept the safe-haven USD in check. The NZD/USD is trading at 0.5839, above its opening price by almost 0.50%.

Sentiment remains negative, as shown by US equities trading with losses. As traders brace for the US Federal Reserve November monetary policy decision, a tranche of US economic data keeps the greenback climbing.

Data-wise, the Institute for Supply Management reported that the manufacturing PMI for October grew by 50.2, above 50 estimates and lower than September’s 50.9. Earlier, S&P Global issued the PMI for the US, which also expanded at a 50.4 pace, above calculations of 49.9, meaning that the US economy is about to hit a recession.

At the same time as the release of ISM data, the Department of Labor reported that job openings increased. September JOLTS data showed vacancies increased by 10.717M above 10M estimates, smashing August’s 10.28M.

Given that US data crushed the forecasts, expectations for further Fed tightening augmented demand for the US Dollar, in part by US Treasury yields, namely the 10-year, jumping above the 4% threshold.

The NZD/USD pair dwindled from 0.5880 and reached a daily low at 0.5828 before retracing and hovering around the R1 daily pivot at 0.5840.

It should be noted that Reuters reported that the White House economic advisos Bernstein said that Biden endorsed the Fed pivot, which was perceived as a dovish signal, sending the NZD/USD towards t0.5870. But later, it was corrected, and the economic advisor to the White House meant that Biden endorsed the Fed pivot to tighten policy, so the NZD/USD erased those gains.

Elsewhere, New Zealand data reported during the Asian session helped the NZD to strengthen against the USD. Building Permits for September rose by 3.8% MoM vs. a 1.6% contraction in August, reported Statistics New Zealand. Furthermore, under review China’s Covid-19 restriction policy and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 0.25% rate hike gave an additional leg-up to the NZD/USD, rallying from 0.58010 to 0.5909.

What to watch

The New Zealand economic calendar would be busy, revealing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZD) Financial Stability Report. Additionally, Employment data for Q3, namely Employment Chance, Labor Costs Index, participation Rate, and an RBNZ Press Conference, would be catalysts that can underpin the New Zealand Dollar.

On the US front, the calendar will feature the ADP Employment Change, a prelude for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls, alongside the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and Jerome Powell press conference.

NZD/USD Key Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5842
Today Daily Change 0.0028
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.5814
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5687
Daily SMA50 0.5859
Daily SMA100 0.6058
Daily SMA200 0.6357
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5836
Previous Daily Low 0.5774
Previous Weekly High 0.5874
Previous Weekly Low 0.5657
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5798
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5746
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5718
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5842
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.587
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5904

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

