NZD/USD eyes 2021 bottom amid strong US Treasury yields, focus on US NFP

- NZD/USD stays range-bound after refreshing 13-day low.
- US Treasury yields refreshed nine-month high as Fedspeak backs hawkish FOMC minutes.
- Downbeat US data failed to disappoint greenback buyers, Omicron woes also weaken Antipodeans.
- Light calendar in Asia, pre-NFP mood may restrict immediate moves ahead of US session, risk catalysts are the key.
NZD/USD holds lower grounds near 0.6750 during early Friday morning in Asia, keeping the immediate range after renewing a two-week low the previous day.
The kiwi pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the typical pre-NFP cautious and a light calendar in Asia-Pacific while the Fed policymakers’ comments and the FOMC Minutes need to be thanked for the pair’s previous fall. On the same line were the fears of the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
The recent Fedspeak backed a rush to rate lifts, after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes conveyed hawkish bias of the policymakers, suggesting a faster rate-hike and plans to discuss balance-sheet normalization. That said, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pushed for a March rate hike whereas Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and an FOMC member Mary C. Daly marked the need to raise interest rates to keep the economy in balance.
Elsewhere, virus conditions continue to worsen and challenge the commodities, as well as Antipodeans. While global infection figures keep refreshing record tops, NZ Herald cited 19 and 43 new community cases and infections at the borders compared to 17 and 23 respective figures marked the previous day. Chatters of return of some covid-linked activity restrictions in Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) also exert downside pressure on the NZD/USD due to the strong trading links.
Talking about the data, US Factory Orders, Weekly Jobless Claims, ISM Services PMI and Good Trade Balance all came in downbeat but couldn’t stop the US dollar bulls amid strong favor for the faster Fed rate hike, which in turn propelled the yields.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields refreshed a nine-month high to poke 1.75% before closing with 2.5 basis points (bps) of a daily gain near 1.728%. The same weighed on the Wall Street benchmarks even as downbeat data pushed bears to satisfy with smaller losses.
Moving on, market fears of Omicron can entertain the NZD/USD traders, mostly to the sellers, but major attention will be given to the December month jobs report from the US. Forecasts suggest the headlines Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) to rise from 210K to 400K while the Unemployment Rate may have eased to 4.1% from 4.2% prior. The underemployment rate, however, is likely rising from 7.8% to 8%. Given the upbeat expectations from the US employment data, Fed’s hawkish rhetoric is likely to be justified, which in turn could propel yields and the US dollar and may weigh on the NZD/USD prices.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: A strengthening labor market backs a tighter monetary policy
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of 21-DMA and a two-week-old ascending trend line joins descending RSI line, as well as receding bullish bias of the MACD, to keep NZD/USD sellers hopeful to revisit the year 2021 bottom surrounding the 0.7000 threshold.
Alternatively, the support-turned-resistance line near 0.6775 will precede the 21-DMA level surrounding 0.6790 to limit short-term advances of the NZD/USD prices.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6748
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68%
|Today daily open
|0.6794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6793
|Daily SMA50
|0.6904
|Daily SMA100
|0.6968
|Daily SMA200
|0.7031
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6838
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6782
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6817
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
GBP/USD stays in daily range below 1.3550 following mixed US jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range below 1.3550 as investors assess the impact of the US December jobs report on the Fed's policy outlook. Nonfarm Payrolls increase by only 199,000 but Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold drops below $1,790 as US T-bond yields climb higher
Gold came under renewed pressure and fell to a fresh daily low below $1,790 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 2% at 1.76% after the data from the US showed a stronger-than-expected increase in wage inflation despite dismal NFP growth.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.